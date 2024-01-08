South Ribble Borough Council has announced that the 12-month long refurbishment of Leyland Market will begin later this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The refurbishment will see the existing building refurbished with a new roof and modern design fit for a vibrant and dynamic market allowing for varied retail outlets and food and drink options.

This forms part of the extensive Leyland Town Deal projects which will see town centre and Market regeneration along with a creation of a brand-new business hub for providing space for workspace, events, and skills growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the 12-month works, the interior of the market building will be refurbished with an update of the branding and signage for existing stalls and upgrading the central stalls.

Artist impressions of what the interior of the newly refurbished market space as part of the proposed newly developed Leyland Town Centre will look like

The existing market hall structure will be invested in, retaining the internal historic building structure (formerly a Leyland Motors building), and the long-term problematic roof will be replaced with a new sustainable structure, ensuring that this building is fit for its long-term future and embracing innovation.

In addition, the market facility will expand, creating new external stalls to wrap the market building and have a direct relationship to a new market square.

To facilitate this once-in-a-generation refurbishment, it is proposed the market in its current form will close for a period of 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said: “The Leyland Town Deal is incredibly exciting and will see once-in-a-generation investment into the town centre.

Artist impressions of what exterior will look like once completed

“The Market is set to be completely refurbished and during the period of the works, the Market in its current form will close.

“Solutions are being considered which include alternative trading locations or financial compensation options.

“We’re now working closely with our market traders to consider options and to work with them and get their ideas and suggestions on a way forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultation with all Market traders will take place until February 2024 at which point a decision will be made on the way forward.

Varied options have been put forward by the Council – such as a consideration for other locations – and compensation packages are also being considered if traders must close their doors throughout the Market’s closure.

Councillor Foster added: “We are doing all we can to make sure that we can get the best possible outcome for our traders during the time of the Market’s refurbishments.

“Our focus is on supporting them the best way we can, and to make sure that Leyland continues to thrive while the Town Deal works are taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that the process of the Town Deal at times is going to cause disruption – as with any major developments - but I hope you can all see that it’s for the bigger picture – for Leyland to have this incredible £38m investment and improvements which can be enjoyed for generations to come.”