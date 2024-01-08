Parents who have not yet applied for a primary school place in Lancashire for their child for September 2024 are being urged to do so before it’s too late.

Making an online application via Lancashire County Council's website is the quickest and easiest way to apply for a place.

The online system will remain open until 11:59pm on Monday, January 15 for all those applying for a primary school place.

All applications received up to the closing date are given equal priority for school places. A late application may reduce your chance of getting a place at a preferred school.

Parents who have not yet applied for a primary school place in Lancashire for their child for September 2024 have until Monday, January 15 to make their application

It is important that you fill in all of the preferences in the application as only adding your first-choice school will limit your selection if that school is not available. Families are encouraged to check their preferred schools' admission criteria before applying.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for Education and Skills at Lancashire County Council said: "Choosing which schools to apply to can be particularly stressful for some parents, all of whom simply want the best start for their child.

"While it's natural to take your time, it's important that you apply before the deadline to give you the best chance of securing a place at one of your preferred schools.

"Please also remember to use all of the preferences available as only putting down a single choice will not increase your chances of securing a place at that school.

"Everyone who has a child starting their primary school journey in September 2024 must apply and filling out your application online is the quickest and easiest way to do this.

"If anyone needs any help through this process then please contact our admissions team who will be happy to support you."

Primary school offers will be made on April 16, 2024.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.

Parents can also call 0300 123 6707 to find out more, and for support.