Recycling Lives has launched the exciting new initiative of being the UK’s first 100 per cent electric skip trucks in collaboration with Renault Trucks.

The two 19-tonne E-Tech DZE trucks were designed and developed in collaboration with Renault Trucks and mark the start of Recycling Lives’ journey into decarbonising the company’s entire fleet. The all-electric vehicles will be used in daily operations, servicing commercial and household clients.

The Renault Trucks E-Tech DZE have capacity to complete a full day’s work on a single charge with zero tailpipe emissions and low traffic noise. These features mean that the trucks are well suited to cities with Ultra Low Emission Zones (ULEZ), and their low sound output makes them ideal for use in urban areas where noise pollution is a problem.

Powered by a 265kWh battery, each truck is equipped with a 22kW on board AC charger and is compatible with DC fast charging up to 150kW. The vehicle comes with Renault Trucks’ Battery Performance Promise which guarantees battery operation for up to seven years.

Gerry Marshall, CEO of Recycling Lives said: “This transition to electric skip trucks is just another example of our commitment to environmental innovation.

"As part of our decarbonisation strategy, we are looking to further reduce our carbon footprint by using more sustainable fuel solutions, including for example, green hydrogen which is part of our Energy from Waste project.”

He added: “It has been fantastic to work with Renault Trucks on such a critical product and we would like to thank them for all their support. Moving towards zero-carbon transport solutions is a huge business priority, and we’re looking forward to getting these UK-first electric skip trucks on the road.”

The first truck is on site now and the next is due is earmarked for some point in October.