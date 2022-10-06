Swedish app Bower, which has launched all over the UK, will financially reward people whenever they recycle every day items.

Co-founded in 2015 by brother and sister team Suwar Mert (CEO) and Berfin Roza Mert (COO), the free-to-use app rewards users with money and coupons, or enables them to donate to charitable causes, such as The Hunger Project and the National Heart and Lung Foundation, whenever they recycle everyday waste items.

It has come to Lancashire with the hope of ingraining recycling into community behaviour.

Suwar said: “We are really excited by this next chapter in the story of Bower. The Bower community of recyclers are a brilliant example of how we can all do our part and how recycling can benefit the planet and people simultaneously. Our vision, our goal, is to never say trash to anything again.”

With over half of UK households throwing recyclable items into general waste bins, Bower works with the likes of Nestlé, L’Oréal and Unilever to encourage more people across the UK to recycle to help them reach their sustainability goals.

Companies using Bower can follow their products’ life cycles through the app’s data, and understand consumer behaviour in terms of item types, and recycling times and locations.

This insight, alongside access to an extensive app userbase, allows companies large and small to improve their environmental efforts and make sure more items are recycled.

Bower’s 380,000 users in the Nordic region recycle more than two million packages every month, and the platform has helped save over 1,300 tonnes (1.3 million kg) of CO2 to-date.

The app is available on both Android and iOS and allows users to register any product by scanning its barcode, and any recycling location that they take it to.

Once an item has been recycled, rewards can be claimed in the form of points - which can be exchanged for coupons that provide users with discounts on future purchases - or redeemed as money.

Users can deposit this money directly into their bank accounts, transfer it to a friend, or give it to charity.

The Bower app also educates the public on waste and plastic pollution.