The UCLan graduate and former Preston resident announced the news yesterday on Good Morning Britain, and said she was "so excited" to get started.

She said: "I've got some amazing news to tell you – I will be doing [next] year's Dancing on Ice," she told viewers.

"I'm so excited for the team. I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice!"

Ekin-Su has been announced as a contestant for the new series of Dancing on Ice

The Turkish born actress Ekin lived in Preston whilst studying a BA acting degree at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), which she graduated from in 2015.

Since taking this year's Love Island crown alongside Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti, 27, from Manchester, the reality star has been inundated with TV offers.

She has signed a major deal with online fashion retailer Oh Polly reportedly worth over £1 million, said to be the biggest the brand has ever done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti will star in a new travel spin-off programme for ITV2 called Homecomings

Her ice stint follows recent news that she and Sanclimenti have also signed up to do a new travel spin-off programme for ITV2.

The two-part series titled Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings, will follow Sanclimenti returning to Italy and his hometown of Frosinone, Lazio, with Culculoglu by his side.

Dancing On Ice’s line-up so far also includes former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, football star John Fashanu and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad