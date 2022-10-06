Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu signs up for Dancing On Ice 2023
Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu, 28, has signed up for Dancing on Ice.
The UCLan graduate and former Preston resident announced the news yesterday on Good Morning Britain, and said she was "so excited" to get started.
She said: "I've got some amazing news to tell you – I will be doing [next] year's Dancing on Ice," she told viewers.
"I'm so excited for the team. I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice!"
The Turkish born actress Ekin lived in Preston whilst studying a BA acting degree at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), which she graduated from in 2015.
Since taking this year's Love Island crown alongside Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti, 27, from Manchester, the reality star has been inundated with TV offers.
She has signed a major deal with online fashion retailer Oh Polly reportedly worth over £1 million, said to be the biggest the brand has ever done.
Her ice stint follows recent news that she and Sanclimenti have also signed up to do a new travel spin-off programme for ITV2.
The two-part series titled Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings, will follow Sanclimenti returning to Italy and his hometown of Frosinone, Lazio, with Culculoglu by his side.
Dancing On Ice’s line-up so far also includes former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, football star John Fashanu and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.
The forthcoming series will see 11 celebrities take to the ice in the hopes of being crowned champion, following in the fancy footsteps of the likes of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.