Retirement needn’t just be about putting your feet up and daytime telly.
There’s plenty to get involved in in the Lancashire area, and most of the activities we’ve come across can be done during the day, when it’s less busy.
We’ve cherry picked a selection to appeal to all tastes and abilities, from historic tours to getting active with walks and even rave fitness classes.
1. Get moving!
A new 'RaveTone' class is launching on May 23 ay New Longton Village Hall.
Labelled as an 'anti-aging' class, it's focused on having fun while members maintain or even build muscle mass.
The lights will be off and the music will be up while the class takes place. Visit www.up-fit.uk for information. Photo: Up-Fit/Facebook
2. Spend some time at Beacon Fell Country Park
Enjoy nature at Beacon Fell Country Park - get some fresh air and take in the scenery.
The Beacon Fell summit is a gentle climb and reaches 266 metres (873 feet) above sea level - offering spectacular views of the Forest of Bowland and Morecambe Bay. On a clear day it is even possible to see the Isle of Man. There's an abundance of wildlife, ample parking (pay and display) and a cafe with toilets. Photo: NW
3. Visit the British Commercial Vehicle Museum
Marvel at the wonderful machines at the British Commercial Vehicle Museum in Leyland.
It's located just three minutes from M6 junction 28 for Leyland in King Street and is open from Wednesdays to Sundays from 10am to 4.30pm. Photo: Jon Peake
4. Afternoon Tea at Blackpool Tower Ballroom
The Tower hosts afternoon tea events on most days. Packages include all-day entry to the ballroom, the opportunity to get up on the dance floor yourself, and the tea itself, during which you can watch the performers and live band.
Tickets available via the Blackpool Tower website. Photo: NW