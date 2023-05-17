2 . Spend some time at Beacon Fell Country Park

Enjoy nature at Beacon Fell Country Park - get some fresh air and take in the scenery. The Beacon Fell summit is a gentle climb and reaches 266 metres (873 feet) above sea level - offering spectacular views of the Forest of Bowland and Morecambe Bay. On a clear day it is even possible to see the Isle of Man. There's an abundance of wildlife, ample parking (pay and display) and a cafe with toilets. Photo: NW