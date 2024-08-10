Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston born television presenter Ranvir Singh celebrates her birthday today so to mark the occasion, we thought we’d explore her story so far...

Early life

Ranvir was born in Preston on August 11 1977 to Rattan and Charnjit a Sikh couple who had emigrated from India in the 1960s. She is the youngest of three daughters.

Ranvir’s father Rattan, who worked for British Rail, died aged 42 from a heart attack when she was just nine years old and her mother, who worked at the Vernon Carus factory, brought the girls up on her own.

She attended Woodlands Primary School and Kirkham Grammar school then after high school, Ranvir studied English and Philosophy at Lancaster University before completing a Post Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

L: Ranvir Singh pictured in 2023. R: a photo from when she was a young girl | Getty

Career beginnings

Ranvir started her career as a journalist, first doing weekend news bulletins at Radio Wave in Blackpool and then voluntary entertainment bulletins on Asian Word at BBC Radio Lancashire- going on to be offered a full time role there and becoming the main bulletin editor at breakfast after 15 months

She then moved to BBC GMR before switching from radio to TV, securing a role as a reporter and producer at North West Tonight in 2005, then as co-presenter in 2007 (although she did continue to work on Radio 5 during that time).

In 2012 Ranvir made her first appearance on the ITV breakfast programme Daybreak and she presented the show until 2014, the same year she joined ITV’s Good Morning Britain as a presenter - a role she still has today.

In 2014 the Preston born star also began presenting ITV’s Tonight, which she worked on until 2016, and various ITV news programmes - again something she continued doing up until as recently as 2022.

Between 2015-2016, she presented ‘Real Stories with Ranvir Singh’ and the following year co-presented The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Recent work

Between 2017 and 2021 Ranvir presented Eat, Shop, Save and in 2020, she competed in Strictly Come Dancing, coming in fifth place alongside her partner Giovanni Pernice.

After her appearance on Strictly, Ranvir was a guest presenter on Loose Women for nine episodes and had her first stint as a school holidays presenter on Lorraine - a role she continues to have to this day.

Ranvir also now presents her own ITV Game Show called Ridiculous which has had two series so far.

Her latest work, which only premiered on ITV this month is as a co-presenter on Jason Atherton’s Dubai Dishes.

Ranvir Singh and her Strictly Come Dancing dance partner Giovanni Pernice (Photo: PA) | PA

Personal life

Ranvir was married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal between 2012 and 2019 and together they have one son called Tushaan, who is now 10.

Since 2020, Ranvir has been dating 28-year-old Louis Church who she met when she was a contestant on Strictly as he was one of the producers.

At the start of the year, Louis moved into the Chiltern’s home Ranvir shares with her son.