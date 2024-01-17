Preston born television presenter Ranvir Singh has opened about what life has been like since moving in with her younger boyfriend.

In an exclusive chat with the Telegraph, the 46-year-old mum of one, who is currently presenting the ITV shows Ridiculous and Good Morning Britain, revealed her 28-year-old boyfriend Louis Church had moved in with her.

Ranvir had met Louis, who is 18 years her junior, when she was a contestant on part BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and he was a producer.

Louis - whose father Lucas once ran Endemol, the production company behind huge shows like Big Brother, Deal or No Deal and Peaky Blinders - has also previously worked on Soccer Aid and Come Dine With Me.

During her chat with the Telegraph, Ranvir let slip that Louis now lives with her in the Chilterns, alongside her 10-year-old son Tushaan, when she was explaining what her morning routine was like.

Ranvir said: "[At 5:30am] I try to talk myself back to sleep but it doesn’t always work. I get up, make a decaf tea and start chopping an onion for a dahl for lunch. My partner Louis is terrible. He always hits snooze every ten minutes – it drives me mad!"

Continuing her morning routine, Ranvir added: “[At 11am] Quick shower and then out for a family dog walk with our cockerpoo, Shmizzels, in the Chiltern Hills."

As well as Louis' sleeping habits being a cause of annoyance, Ranvir also told the Telegraph that he can get in the way of her quality time with son Rushaan, who she shares with her ex-husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

However this was not a serious complaint as actually it's because Louis and Rushaan get on so well with Ranvir commenting "I’d love to say I spend a wintery evening in, playing family board games, but in reality, Louis and Tushaan play video games and I’m excluded!"

Earlier this month, the Post revealed that Ranvir’s goal for 2024 was to be consistent with her gym going and she also touched on her health in her chat with the Telegraph.

The Lancashire University and UCLan graduate admitted: "I am a stone-and-a-half overweight - it's my hangover from constantly eating when tired.

"It's not just New Year when I decide to overhaul my diet and fitness regime - it's every Sunday night!