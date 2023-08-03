Rhys James, of Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo fame, is back on another tour around the country, in what is described as “a markedly different schedule to Chelsea's fixture list to prove he is not the footballer.”

Following on from a sell-out spring tour of his hit show ‘Spilt Milk’, the 32-year-old comedian has added a new string of 26 tour dates across the UK and Ireland for Autumn 2023.

When is Rhys performing in Lancashire?

Comedian Rhys James is heading to Chorley and Lancaster in the Autumn. Images: Matt Crockett

On Sunday, September 10, Rhys will be performing at Chorley, Little Theatre. To book call 01257 264 362.

He then returns to Lancashire for a show at Lancaster’s The Dukes on Thursday, November 9. To book call 01524 598500.

Tickets can also be bought on Rhys’ website.

What does Rhys say about the tour?

On touring ‘Spilt Milk’, Rhys said: “The entire show came to me in a vision, which is great because it freed up a lot of time for me to focus on my hobbies, like script-editing my visions, and padel tennis.”

What is Spilt Milk about?

The show description says: “Like everyone in their thirties, Rhys is now free from the burden of his own potential, never to be called ‘young’ for an achievement again, unless that achievement is dying.

“There’s nothing like lifted pressure to make you realise a few truths about the world; none of us are self-aware enough to write our own New Years resolutions, every vote for the Green Party has been an unfortunate waste of paper, and until you’re wearing a plaster you don’t realise quite how frequently that part of your body is wet.

“More to the point, he’s discovered mindfulness is a scam, made up of little more than empty mantras, intentionally freezing showers and glorified P.E. Everyone may be fighting their own mental battle, but they’re doing it wrong.

“Join Rhys as he lambasts Wim Hof, digs into the Flawless vs. Diversity street dance rivalry of Britain’s Got Talent 2009, explains why it’s stupid to believe in marriage, beats Ernest Hemingway at his own game, and accidently enacts the perfect revenge on a burglar.”

More on Rhys James’ background

Rhys, who has been ARIA nominated, was described as a "master of the lightning-paced, gag-dense, precision-delivered set" by The Guardian and has had six critically acclaimed sell-out solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

One of the final Mock The Week regulars and star of Live At The Apollo, Rhys’s previous tour sold out over 70 dates nationwide, and his Instagram reels have had 80 million views to date.

He has also starred in Richard Osman’s House Of Games, Celebrity Mastermind, Pointless Celebrities, A League Of Their Own and ‘The Great American Joke Off’ for US network The CW.

His comedy special 'Rhys James: Forgives' can be seen on Amazon Prime and last year, Rhys was invited to perform at the prestigious Just For Laughs festival in Montreal as part of the first ever ‘International New Faces’ lineup.

This summer, he hosts a topical special for BBC Radio 4 titled ‘What Are You Talking About?’, as he attempts to solve the major issues of today with the help of some of comedy’s fastest rising stars.

His PR firms adds: “so he’s definitely the most famous Rhys James.”

Where else is he performing?

Ahead of the tour, Rhys will take the show to Edinburgh for a limited Fringe run at the Pleasance Courtyard (August 14-20), before filming the show as a new stand-up special, at London’s Wilton’s Music Hall, on Tuesday September, 12.