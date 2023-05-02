News you can trust since 1886
Ranvir Singh reveals she quit Good Morning Britain after reaching 'burnout'

The Preston-born journalist revealed that she had ‘never been more tired’ than in her role at GMB as a political presenter forcing her to leave the role.

By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:34 BST

Ranvir Singh, 45, has now been promoted to main regular co-host on the show, after she quit her political editor position at the end of 2021.

The presenter who attended UCLAN to study Journalism, had regularly stood in for GMB’s main host Susanna Reid, before being promoted to regular co-host of the show.

Ranvir revealed the reason she quit her original Good Morning Britain politics position was because of exhaustion due to it being such an “intense time in politics”, she in an interview with Woman & Home magazine.

Preston-born television journalist Ranvir Singh has reveaed the reason why she left Good Morning BritainPreston-born television journalist Ranvir Singh has reveaed the reason why she left Good Morning Britain
She said: “I was at the White House, in Brussels every week for Brexit, there was the Jeremy Corbyn thing with Momentum. Trump was tweeting every day, I was in Helsinki one day, I’d be in Austria the next day. I had a bit of a burnout.

“I loved every second of it, but I thought, ‘I don’t think I can do another winter of it’," she said, adding “I miss that buzz. But, sometimes, I am glad to be in a warm studio."

Ranvir was born in 1977 in Preston and was educated at Kirkham Grammar School, she graduated from the University of Lancaster with a degree in English and Philosophy. She then gained a postgraduate qualification in journalism at the School of Journalism, Media and Communication and UCLAN.

Ranvir also appeared on series 18 of the ITV series, Strictly Come Dancing, where she made it to the semi-final and fell for production worker Louis Church despite the 18 year age gap.

She said: “I knew Louis was special the minute he walked in... I was doing three jobs and I’ve never been more tired.

“I was slumped in my chair at 7am. Louis asked, ‘Do you want a drink?’. I was so tired I couldn’t say anything. “Fifteen minutes later, he came back with a green tea, a Berocca, Haribos and a KitKat. I thought, ‘That is exactly what I want’.

“From that moment he has instinctively known exactly what I need.”

