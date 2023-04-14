14 pictures of famous Prestonians whose achievements have made the city proud

From football legends to diplomats to world-renowned animators, musicians and actors, Preston has plenty of famous sons and daughters to be proud of.
And here are 14 pictures featuring just some of the best-loved Prestonians.
Just some of the famous Prestonians Photo: Submit
2. Leo Baxendale
The creative force behind some of the Beano’s most beloved characters was born in Whittle-le-Woods, Lancashire, and was educated at Preston Catholic College. Born in 1930, he served in the RAF before moving to the Lancashire Post, where he worked as an artist. Baxendale, who died in 2017 aged 86, spent most of his career at DC Thomson, creating several highly-popular comic strips, including The Bash Street Kids and Minnie the Minx. Photo: SEND IN
3. Hugh Carthy
The Preston-born road cyclist certainly stands out from the rest of the peloton - thanks to his 6ft 4 frame and ability to produce lung-busting efforts on even the steepest of climbs.
Nicknamed Huge, not due to his size but because of a Spanish commentator’s mispronunciation, Carthy, 28, has clocked up several notable wins during his racing career.
He has raced in all three major tours, including a third-placed podium finish at the 2020 Vuelta a España. Photo: Doug Pensinger
4. Sir Tom Finney
Preston’s finest footballing son, known as the Preston plumber, Sir Tom was regarded as the ‘ideal team player’. His footballing exploits - some 210 goals in over 400 games - barely covers the impact Sir Tom had on football and Preston. Photo: SEND IN