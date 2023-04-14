14 pictures of famous Prestonians whose achievements have made the city proud

3 . Hugh Carthy

The Preston-born road cyclist certainly stands out from the rest of the peloton - thanks to his 6ft 4 frame and ability to produce lung-busting efforts on even the steepest of climbs. Nicknamed Huge, not due to his size but because of a Spanish commentator’s mispronunciation, Carthy, 28, has clocked up several notable wins during his racing career. He has raced in all three major tours, including a third-placed podium finish at the 2020 Vuelta a España. Photo: Doug Pensinger