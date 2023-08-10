What is the show?

Riddiculous is an ITV daytime game show featuring host Ranvir and ‘The Riddlemaster’, actor and playwright Henry Lewis.

With only one series so far, the show involves three teams of two who start by answering general knowledge questions, whereby they have to be the first to press their buzzer and state the answer. After three correct answers, they have to solve a riddle.

Riddiculous host Ranvir Singh and ‘The Riddlemaster’ Henry Lewis. Image: ITV

There are three rounds, then a final, and after each round, the pair with the lowest score is eliminated the and the monetary prize won for answering questions and riddles correctly increases.

In the final, the winning team faces Henry's Riddle Run, where they have one minute to solve six riddles to win their bank and if they do so, they may take on one further double-or-nothing riddle, for which they have 20 seconds; however, if they fail to solve this riddle, they lose all of their money and instead take home a Riddiculous themed teacup and saucer as a consolation prize.

A second series of Riddiculous was confirmed by ITV in February, with Ranvir and Henry continuing their roles, and now ITV are in need of some riddle-solving contestants.

Who are they looking for?

The promotional poster reads: “ITV's popular daytime quiz is back and looking for contestants!

“We are on the hunt for fun and outgoing teams of two who love to solve riddles and want the chance to win an exciting cash prize.”

Applicants must be aged 18 or over.

When and where would you be needed?

The audition/casting period runs from July 31 until September 8, whilst filming takes place in Manchester across September and October 2023.

How to apply?

You can apply online here, and the deadline is September 8.