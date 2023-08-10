Sports betting company OLBG have analysed factors such as Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp reviews to reveal the highest rated stadiums in the EFL championship.

Where does Deepdale rank?

Out of the 23 stadiums, Preston North End’s Deepdale ranks in 9th place.

According to the research, the stadium has a 3.79 out of ten overall rating, with a 4.3 average Google review rating, 4 stars on Tripadvisor and 5 on Yelp.

How were the rankings calculated?

OLBG used Football Database to make a list of all the football teams in the EFL Championship for the 2023/24 season, they then used Google reviews, Tripadvisor and Yelp to find the rating of each football stadium out of five. Any teams for which they were unable to find all of the data were removed.

OLBG then used the stadium factors (Google, Tripadvisor, Yelp) and normalised each factor out of 10 before taking an average of those scores to get our overall ‘stadium score’.

Where do all the other teams rank?

The full ranking is as follows: