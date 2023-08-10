Preston North End F.C: highest rated stadiums in the Championship revealed, where does Deepdale rank compared to Elland Road, Stadium of Light etc
Sports betting company OLBG have analysed factors such as Google, Tripadvisor, and Yelp reviews to reveal the highest rated stadiums in the EFL championship.
Where does Deepdale rank?
Out of the 23 stadiums, Preston North End’s Deepdale ranks in 9th place.
According to the research, the stadium has a 3.79 out of ten overall rating, with a 4.3 average Google review rating, 4 stars on Tripadvisor and 5 on Yelp.
How were the rankings calculated?
OLBG used Football Database to make a list of all the football teams in the EFL Championship for the 2023/24 season, they then used Google reviews, Tripadvisor and Yelp to find the rating of each football stadium out of five. Any teams for which they were unable to find all of the data were removed.
OLBG then used the stadium factors (Google, Tripadvisor, Yelp) and normalised each factor out of 10 before taking an average of those scores to get our overall ‘stadium score’.
Where do all the other teams rank?
The full ranking is as follows:
|Rank
|Stadium
|Football team
|Average Google review rating /5
|Average Tripadvisor rating /5
|Average Yelp rating /5
|Overall rating
|
1
|Riverside Stadium
|Middlesbrough
|4.5
|4.5
|5
|8.03
|2=
|Elland Road
|Leeds United
|4.6
|4.5
|3.5
|6.06
|2=
|
King Power Stadium
|Leicester City
|4.6
|4.5
|3.5
|6.06
|4=
|Home Park
|Plymouth Argyle
|4.5
|4
|5
|5.61
|4=
|Stadium of Light
|Sunderland
|4.3
|4.5
|4.5
|5.61
|6
|The Hawthorns
|
West Bromwich Albion
|4.7
|4
|4
|4.55
|7
|St. Mary's Stadium
|Southampton
|4.3
|4.5
|4
|4.24
|8
|
Cardiff City Stadium
|Cardiff City
|4.4
|4
|4.5
|4.09
|9=
|Deepdale
|Preston North End
|4.3
|4
|5
|3.79
|9=
|
Swansea.com Stadium
|Swansea
|4.4
|3.5
|4.5
|3.79
|11
|Carrow Road
|Norwich City
|4.5
|4
|4
|3.64
|12
|St Andrew's
|Birmingham City
|4.2
|4
|5
|3.33
|13
|Ashton Gate Stadium
|Bristol City
|4.5
|4
|3.5
|3.03
|14=
|Ewood Park
|Blackburn Rovers
|4.2
|4
|4.5
|2.73
|14=
|Portman Road
|Ipswich Town
|4.4
|4
|4
|2.73
|14=
|The Den
|Millwall
|4.4
|4
|4
|2.73
|14=
|New York Stadium
|
Rotherham United
|4.4
|4
|4
|2.73
|18
|Vicarage Road
|Watford
|4.4
|4
|3
|1.97
|19
|Coventry Building Society Arena
|Coventry City
|4.3
|3.5
|4
|1.52
|20
|bet365 Stadium
|Stoke City
|4.2
|4
|4
|1.36
|21=
|John Smith's Stadium
|Huddersfield Town
|4.3
|4
|3.5
|1.21
|21=
|Loftus Road
|Queens Park Rangers
|4.1
|4
|4
|1.21
|23
|Hillsborough Stadium
|Sheffield Wednesday
|4.3
|4
|1.5
|0.91