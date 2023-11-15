Rainbow Hub opens its first school classroom for SEN children

As building work on Rainbow Hub’s brand-new purpose built school continues, they are delighted to announce that they have opened the first classroom in their existing building at Mawdesley, Lancashire.

For the current academic year, they can accept referrals for six pupils within the age range Y1 to Y6 who have an Education and Health Care Plan and whose primary need is a physical disability. From September 2024 when the new school is complete, there will be capacity for 20-25 pupils with an age range from Reception to Y11.

The school, which has been funded by the Wain Foundation and designed by Seven Architects, is being built by TMT Construction. The facilities will include a Rebound Therapy room, multi-purpose hall with 4D immersive technology, spacious classrooms, internal H track hoisting systems and access to Forest Schools. The building has been designed with shared spaces which will be used by all the services across Rainbow Hub.

Headteacher, Martyn Berry, has extensive experience both as a teacher and as a school leader primarily within the SEN sector, he said: "It has been an absolute privilege to be involved in the Rainbow Hub School project. We are building an incredible place where pupils enjoy a wonderful learning journey within a positive, fun and vibrant learning environment. We believe that every child can succeed, and we are dedicated to supporting them to become the very best they can be.”

Martyn has spent many months developing a programme where pupils will be challenged to reach their full potential through a learning journey which is engaging, aspirational and creative. There will be small classes led by specialist SEN teachers supported by a team of dedicated teaching assistants. Pupils will access a personalised curriculum which will enable them to progress in key areas including: academic skills, physical challenges, independence and self-care, communication, social and emotional well-being.

A personal development programme will enhance a pupil’s learning experience giving them opportunities to learn new skills, develop new interests and expand their knowledge outside of the classroom. A personalised physical programme will also be designed to promote motor control development across all aspects of the school day.

Lyndsay Fahey, CEO, Rainbow Hub, said: “As Conductive Education specialists, we understand how children with brain injuries should be taught. We are delighted that we were successful obtaining OFSTED Registration and can open one classroom in this academic year. It is the beginning of a development that will allow us to extend the good work we already do in conductive education and our specialist nursery. We will be able to provide support to children who may sometimes be over-looked but deserve every opportunity to become as independent as possible."

