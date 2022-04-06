Running the 26 miles, the 40 year old RAF pilot raised over £1,775 for Coniston House Care Home where his 78-year-old father David was cared in his final years.

He said: "I ran the marathon nearly a year to the day that my father passed on April 9 last year. I set an original target of £1,500 so it is amazing to have raised over."

James’s father, lived with vascular dementia - a decline in thinking skills caused by conditions that block or reduce blood flow to various regions of the brain, depriving them of oxygen and nutrients was cared for at Coniston House for the past three years.

James (right) with his friend Adam Winter, whose father passed from cancer some years ago, at the Manchester Marathon

"My dad made friends with staff in the care home and they took really good care of him, some of which even came to his funeral."

Commending Jame's fundraising efforts, Donna Marsden, the manager at Coniston House, added she was “so proud and humbled” that he wanted to fundraise for Coniston and thought that David would’ve been proud too.

Donna and James have been working together to decide how to spend the money raised. They’re hoping to put the funds towards an all-terrain wheelchair and new garden furniture, so that everyone living at Coniston House can enjoy the outside space at the home in the summer.

If you would like to donate CLICK HERE.

James (right) with his late father David and his brother Christian

The care home is an established service in Chorley and offers care, 24 hours a day, to people who are 65 and older, those with age related difficulties and people living with dementia.

James Roden from Chorley who ran the Manchester Marathon in memory of his late father David