Radio One and Sexted My Boss star Jordan North jokes he has an alibi after being told he looks like a man wanted for burglary

Radio One star Jordan North has laughed off suggestions he is a man wanted by police in connection with a cemetery burglary.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST- 2 min read

Earlier this week, Lancashire Police issued an appeal for members of the public to contact them if they recognised a man pictured on CCTV, in connection with a burglary at Burnley Cemetery offices on June 19.

The CCTV pictures of the man have since been withdrawn after a 24-year-old man was arrested.

Jordan, who was born in Burnley and went to school in Penwortham as well as Preston College, was tagged on Twitter over his similarity to the wanted man and retweeted the appeal, saying: “Ok, I’ve not been back home for about 6 week also I’ve got an alibi…”

Followers cheekily said: “We believe you!”

One said: “Im actually screaming lmfaoooooooo thats jokessss”.

Jordan’s Lancashire roots

Jordan North arrives home in Burnley after his 100 mile rowing challenge from London to BurnleyJordan North arrives home in Burnley after his 100 mile rowing challenge from London to Burnley
Jordan North arrives home in Burnley after his 100 mile rowing challenge from London to Burnley

Jordan grew up in Burnley, living in Harle Syke and attending St James' Lanehead Primary School until the age of 11. He then moved to the Preston area, attending Penwortham Priory Academy and then Preston's College.

As a DJ he has worked at the in-house radio station at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and community station Preston FM.

After graduating from university, he worked as a researcher and producer at BBC Radio 5 Live and began presenting shows on Capital Manchester.

He then moved to Preston’s Rock FM and was appointed as the station’s drive time presenter in May 2014.

In September 2020, he was announced as the new regular 11am-1pm weekend host on BBC Radio One.

Since March 2018, he has co-presented the comedy agony-aunt podcast Help I Sexted My Boss with friend and etiquette expert William Hanson.

