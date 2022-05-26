Here is your guide to come of the biggest events taking place in our area next week:

Preston

Thursday June 2: The Civic Jubilee Launch and Beacon Lighting ceremony takes place from 7.50pm on Preston Flag Market.

Dancers from a previous Preston Mela event

This family-friendly event will start with a cadet parade from the Preston Air Cadet and Preston Sea Cadet. The evening will feature a range of performances and entertainment from Preston's diverse communities including Preston Caribbean Carnival, Preston City Mela and Preston Musical Comedy Society.

The event will be hosted by the Mayor of Preston, and will end with the lighting of the Official Platinum Jubilee beacon at 9.45pm and the National Anthem.

Thursday, June 2: From 11am to 3pm there will be a Jubilee Arts and Foods Festival running at The Intact Centre in Ingol.

Louby Lou the clown entertaining the crowds at last year's Picnic in the Park

It will feature a mini cinema; photobooth, samba band, jubilee choir, facepainting, games, crafts, a treasure hunt and more.

Saturday June 4: Preston Mela runs in Avenham Park from 10.30am to 6pm.

This is the flagship South Asian community event of the year and in 2022 will combine three celebrations: the Platinum Jubilee, Preston’s 20th Anniversary City Status and the Mela 25th Anniversary.

Jay Acharya will be compere for the day, and there will be a Taichi Fan workshop and a Chinese exercise performance imitating the key features of Tiger, Deer, Bear, Monkey, and Bird.

Jubilee celebrations are happening across the county

Other performances include a range of dance and musical acts, featuring Bhangra dancers, steel drummers, Bollywood dancers, and puppetry.

Sunday, June 5 - The Big Lunch in Avenham Park from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a funfair, with bouncy castles and an inflatable assault course. There will also be crafts and a range of food stalls featuring food from around the world, including Indian, Italian, and Greek, complete with popcorn, ice cream, and candyfloss.

South Ribble:

Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3: Leyland Festival will mark the Platinum Jubilee with a Great British Theme.

Starting with a traditional parade along Hough Lane on June 2, the event based in Worden Park will be held from 11am to 5.30pm on both days, featuring an array of music performances, rides and refreshments. Free to enter.

Saturday, June 4: A Family Fun Day will be held from 12pm till 5pm at Longton Victory Memorial Ground off School Lane in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Longton VM’s Centenary year. There will be family fun including games, a bar, ice cream, a tuck shop, hoopla, sing-alongs, hook-a-duck, balloon animals, a plant stall and a tombola.

Saturday, June 4: A Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Street Party takes place in Hough Lane, Leyland, from 11am to 9.30pm.

Sunday, June 5: In Hoole there will be a civic service taking place at 10.30am at St Michael's Church followed by a village barbeque on St Michael's School playing field from 12pm to 4pm. Guests are asked to bring their own food, but refreshments will be available, alongside a bouncy castle, fun races, crafts and more. Free entry.

A scene from the 2019 Leyland Festival

Sunday, June 5: A special Thanksgiving Service for the long reign of the Queen takes place at All Saint’s Church, New Longton, followed immediately by a bring-and-share lunch on the church lawn in Station Road, for which the church will provide tables, chairs, gazebos, hot drinks, cakes, and a glass of fizz for a toast.

Wyre:

Thursday, June 2: There will be a Beacon Lighting ceremony at Cherestanc Square in Garstang organised by Garstang Town Council. Music and entertainment from 7.50pm and the beacon lighting at 9.45pm.

Saturday, June 4: A Giant Jubilee Picnic takes place from 11am to 3pm at the Millennium Green, Garstang.

There will be free performances of Alice in Wonderland throughout the day at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm, plus there’ll be fun games for everyone to enjoy.

Bring your chairs, picnic mats and tablecloths.

Sunday, June 5: Bring your own picnic and join in the Big Jubilee Lunch from 12 noon at Bilsborrow Village Hall. Activities include arts and crafts, a quiz and Jubilee sing-a-long.

Chorley

Sunday, June 5: Picnic in the Park is back at Astley Park to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations from 11am - 3pm.

Themed as The Great British Picnic, Chorley Council has teamed up with local children’s entertainers to provide celebratory summer fun.

Popular children’s clown Louby Lou will provide the entertainment on the main stage making sure everyone is up on their feet singing and dancing.

There will also be a Punch and Judy show and Paddington Bear will make a special guest appearances at the event in the park’s walled garden.

Saturday, June 4: From 6pm to 10pm Chorley Little Theatre in Dole Lane will run Platinum Jubilee Concert on the Big Screen.

The official Jubilee Concert will be available to watch on the big screen, with refreshments available from the bar, and arts activities for children.

Great Eccleston

Saturday, June 4: Great Eccleston Music Party takes place in The Square all day.

The event has been organised by The Great Eccleston Parish Council and will follow a short church event.