Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes, reaction and live updates as the people of Lancashire join the nation in period of mourning
Books of condolence have opened across Lancashire, as people pay their respects following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
As the period of mourning begins, here we will publish the tributes, reaction and latest news as the region reflects during this momentous time.
Updates as Lancashire mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 08:31
Parliament to hear tributes to the Queen from MPs and peers
Parliament will be brimming with memories of the Queen as MPs and peers gather to pay tributes in a special session of condolence.
Both Houses are due to sit at 12pm to allow members to pay their respects, with normal politics on hold for a period of mourning.
The tributes, led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, are due to last until 10pm on Friday.
Last night’s reaction to the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The things that must now change following death of monarch
The changes to everyday items such as bank notes and stamps are expected to take years to complete.
The changes to everyday items such as bank notes and stamps are expected to take years to complete.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II means everyday items taken for granted must now be changed to reflect the new sovereign, King Charles III.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth's most memorable visits to Lancashire
Queen Elizabeth II visited the county on several occasions and the people always gave her the warmest of Lancashire welcomes.