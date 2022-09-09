Instead, VisitBlackpool says the Blackpool Tower will be illuminated in red, white and blue in tribute to a monarch who has “served our country with the utmost strength, dignity and kindness”.

The full display will resume tomorrow night, Saturday September 10.

The Blackpool Tower will remain illuminated in red, white and blue throughout the period of mourning.

Blackpool Illuminations will not be lit tonight as a mark of respect

On the night of the funeral (date to be confirmed), the Illuminations will once again remain unlit, and then will resume in full the following day.

VisitBlackpool have also decided to postpone the first round of the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool on the night of Saturday September 17 because of the proximity to the State funeral.