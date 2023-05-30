News you can trust since 1886
Pup Up Cafe Preston: one-off dog cafe event for humans and pets comes to Revolution Preston

A pop up dog cafe is coming to Preston this weekend for one day only.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 30th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 2 min read

What is the pop up event?

Entitled ‘Pup up Cafe’, the event allows attendees a chance to socialise their pooch, meet other pet owners and see lots of similar dogs in a fun, safe, space.

As the Pup up Cafe cannot fit everyone in at once, there will be three separate events on Sunday, June 4: one for daschunds and daschund crosses, then pugs, frenchies and their crosses, and finally a session for all poodles and their crosses.

Pup Up Cafe is coming to Preston on Sunday, June 4.Pup Up Cafe is coming to Preston on Sunday, June 4.
There are limited tickets for humans without any dogs, and whilst each session has a breed focus, the team say they “welcome all small friendly dogs along to our events as long as the owner thinks they'd enjoy it!”

Pup Up Cafe has been all over the UK over the past five years in a one-time special ‘Summer Tour’, and on the day, attendees can expect:

-to mingle with up to 50 dogs per session

-a special Hawaiian themed summer event

There will be a daschund, pug/frenchie and doodle event but humans and other small dogs are welcome!There will be a daschund, pug/frenchie and doodle event but humans and other small dogs are welcome!
-a floral bow on entry for any dogs

-photos taken by a photographer

-unlimited puppuccinos and treats for all the dogs

-safe secure and staffed space for ‘off lead time’

Dog guests will receive a whole host of treats on the day.Dog guests will receive a whole host of treats on the day.
-activities and photo opportunties to keep pups busy*

-local dog businesses to browse

*All props are venue permitting and event offerings may slightly change per location.

Where is it?

Pup Up Cafe is setting up shop at Revolution Preston this weekend, located at 1 Fishergate, PR1 3NN.

When is it?

Taking place this Sunday (June 4), there are three sessions, with each session focusing on a different breed.

10am-1:30: daschund session (x2 time slots)

2pm-3:30: pug/frenchie session

4pm-5:30: doodles session

How to get a ticket?

Tickets can be purchased online, and you can buy either a human only ticket (costing £15) or a dog owner ticker (costing £9.50).

Kids under 8 and dogs go free, although dogs still need their own ticket.

Space is available at a first come first served basis, and Pup Up Cafe said: “Better be quick with tickets on this one as Preston is usually a sell out event!”

