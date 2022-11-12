Pub Cup Finals 2022: Loctock Hall football team on the road to Wembley

The Wishing Well squad will be at Wembley on Friday, November 18 taking on The Bulls Head from Pratt's Bottom, Kent under the famous arches.

What’s it all about?

The Lancashire team, which usually plays as Lostock Hall FC in the Lancashire Sunday League, have taken on the name of the Tardy Gate pub, who have been loyal sponsors since the club's inception in 2017.

The squad celebrating getting through to the final at Wembey. Photo by Steven Taylor.

Yasin Onemli, club manager and chairman, said: "We have had an amazing few years, going from the bottom of the Lancashire Sunday League all the way up to the Premiership, then winning the Lancashire Cup.

"People have started recognising us and we're being talked about on social media. Everyone's asking "who's that team?"

"Then we heard about the Pub Cup competition and a friend was saying we have to enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More celebrations

"He submitted an application for us, and when they called back and heard we were the Lancashire Cup champions, that was enough, we were in."

"It’s crazy”

The team has played a summer of national heats and a play-off at Manchester City’s Etihad Complex, beating the champions of Wales and Scotland to make it through to the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's crazy, to be fair", said Yasin, who runs Lostock Hall Kebab House.

The team in action during the summer. Photo by Steven Taylor.

"Lostock Hall is not a big place, and everyone is talking about Wembley.

"Random people stop us in the street and talk to us about it, wish us good luck. Everyone has been really thrilled, it's a massive deal for the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of a team of 25 lads, Yasin has to whittle it down to 18 to take to Wembley. Some of the team are former Fylde FC players who live locally.

He said: "It's a very tough decision, I've been having sleepless nights over it."

Club manager and chairman Yasin Onemli. Photo by Steven Taylor

More than 400 people from Lostock Hall will also be travelling down to watch the game, which kicks off at 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's Yasin's secret to success?

"I love football, and I try to improve as much as I can", he said.

"I have the right people around me, we've got a good momentum going with the club and I'm fair and honest with the lads.

"I've got top lads in my team and I always send them indvidual messages after a game, that's important."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opponents

The players are riding high on recent league success. Photo by Steven Taylor.

The Bull’s Head started their campaign in the Crystal Palace heat and with a team packed full of six-a-side talent, comfortably won through to the play offs day.

They shone at 11-a-side as well, winning three group games and the final by scoring 13 and only conceding two goals on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they have also had to deal with tragedy with the unexpected death of goalkeeper Jordan Matoorah in September.

Tributes will be paid to the player who helped them get to Wembley on finals day.