£2 million spent on extra police patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour hotspots including Leyland

£2 million has been spent on extra police patrols to target anti-social behaviour hotspots such as Leyland.
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:14 BST
Leyland is one of eight areas in Lancashire to receive funding for extra patrols as part of a county-wide crackdown.

The operation is led by the Constabulary’s local neighbourhood teams and is supported by the newly established ASB Prevention and Problem-Solving Command which is a team of specialist officers.

The team works with neighbourhood police officers, councils, housing associations and key partners throughout Lancashire to shut down drug dens, seize nuisance bikes and secure arrests.

£2 million of government funding has been spent on extra police patrols to target anti-social behaviour hotspots across Lancashire such as Leyland
Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: “Op Centurion is stepping up the fight against ASB in our communities. The Constabulary has dedicated neighbourhood police officers in every area and this work is bolstered by an additional £2m I have been able to secure from Government to invest in dedicated foot patrols targeting ASB hotspot areas.”

He added: “Having joined officers on patrol in different parts of the county, I have already seen the positive impact they have on local areas, engaging with residents and local business as well as dealing robustly with any crime and anti-social behaviour.

“I am absolutely committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour and I will continue to work closely with the Chief Constable to ensure the Constabulary has the resources needed to get tough on ASB and keep our communities safe.”

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said he is committed to cracking down on anti-social behaviour
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter added: “Since the launch of Op Centurion our officers have seized 271 nuisance vehicles, arrested 211 people for drugs supply offences and 414 people for criminal damage. We have also issued 68 ASB related civil orders and we have an unwavering commitment to continue to take action against those few who engage in this type of behaviour.

“Ultimately, if you are experiencing ASB we need you to report it, to give us and our partner agencies the opportunity to put a stop to it and continue to see positive results.”

LeylandLancashireGovernment