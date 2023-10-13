Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Admitting she was forced to "set a trap and do something about it" for former friend Rebekah Vardy in the first trailer for the three-part series bout the Wagatha Christie legal battle, the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney adds that she still has the posts on her phone.

It began with a viral social media post in which Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused an account under the name of Rebekah Vardy, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

For the very first time, Coleen Rooney reveals all as the documentary looks at the jaw-dropping libel case that gripped the nation in 2022. The incredible story will be told through exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, alongside interviews with her family and legal team involved in the resulting trial.

The Disney+ series offers exclusive access to Rooney, her family, friends and key players involved in the case, and details how she turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories about her and her family were popping up in the media. It examines the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the internet’ all the way to Coleen successfully defending herself in one of the UK’s highest-profile High Court defamation cases of recent years.

As well as the case itself, it will also explore how Coleen has had her life played out in public for the last 20 years.