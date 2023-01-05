The claim is the latest in a series of explosive revelations by Harry about his fractious relationship with the Royal family. In a leaked extract of his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, to The Guardian newspaper, Harry alleged the confrontation took place at his London home in 2019 and had left him with a visible injury to his back after the Prince of Wales grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor. The row was over Meghan, Harry wrote.

He wrote: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.” Harry writes that William urged him to hit back but he refused. Shortly afterwards though, the elder brother apologised.

But Post readers were less than impressed by the allegations of sibling rivalry turned physical, with many making light-hearted comparisons to their own dust-ups with a brother or sister. One even confessed to breaking a sibling’s arm during a spat! Here’s what our readers had to say:

The then Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex (right) at the opening the Greenhouse Centre in London. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly claimed he was physically attacked by his brother over his marriage to Meghan Markle

‘Me and my sister used have some right crackers!’

Ange Gray

He would of freaked growing up in my house me and my sibling has some massive fights. But now we're like best friends. Time Harry stopped playing a victim. They wanted the quiet life supposedly go and live it!

Louise Marshall

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex (right) at West Ham United's London Stadium

My brother shot me with a pellet gun lol! No doubt woke police will be all over this. When all the dust settles their brothers /family.

Louise Newton

The amount of times my parents had to stop all us siblings from murdering each other and not just little scraps either. I do not condone violence but siblings fight and fall out. It’s a simple fact of life!!

Sarah Haslam

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (now the Prince and Princess of Wales) and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending a National Service to mark the centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey, London

That is not a fight between siblings, my sister and I had some crackers, but soon forgotten and got on with it, mind you we didn't get the opportunity to sell to the highest bidder for millions, he really is pathetic, no respect for him at all.

Carol Mueller

Aren’t we all. He has never grown up.

Sybil Craven

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex (centre) handing out water to runners during the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon

This is what brotherly love is all about. A good fisticuffs and all forgotten by the end of the day. Prince Harry needs to get a grip of himself. Man up!.

Mick Wareing

And in other news me and my sister kicked seven bells out off each other.

Damian Clapham

So according to my sister I threw her into a glass table at Preston Station causing a life long scar and was 100 per cent responsible for breaking her arm. She hasn’t written a biography about it yet though!

‘Isn’t he a soldier?’

Judith Taylor

"He broke my chain" funniest thing Harrys ever said!!!!

Deborah Uttley

For a couple who wanted a private life and normal they are doing their best to stay relative with the media and airing their dirty laundry in public , just go away and be done sick of his moaning

Peter James-Robinson

Unfortunately all brothers fight.

Veronica Robinson

Awwww, diddums. Harry’s a tough soldier. Is he trying to tell us this is newsworthy?

Lynn Cartwright

Would probably be more unusual if brothers always got on and never argued.

Ingrid Ruks

I watched the Netflix had a lot of sympathy. However , I think he’s digging a big hole

Annette Greer

All siblings argue and fight. Is this the man who served in Afghanistan?? Wasn’t scared there?

Maureen Harris

Is this what our royals have come to supposed to set example to us all.

‘Get a grip’

Craig Singleton

2 brothers have a fight, THE HORROR OF IT!!!!!!!!

Ros Sunley

This whole affair seems to amount to …… if I can’t be the heir neither can you

Sandra Brookfield

Did not know William was that strong !

Yvonne Heaton

I don’t know if I’m on my own… but I’m sick of hearing about Harry n Megan

Cath Pearson

Shock horror, 2 brothers have a fight - must be a world first NOT. Get a grip, brothers have fought from the year dot & will continue to do so.

Katie Bleasdale-Pugh

Let’s face it, Wills could have put him in hospital and half you lot would be like “Harry deserved it.”

Paul Barks

Did he drop his handbag as well?

‘Happens in lot of families’

Sharon Hubbard

Brothers fight, it's what they do. Nothing different from any other family I'm sure.

Paul Wilkinson

Jesus this little boy needs to stay in the USA. He’s an ex-royal marine for God’s sake. Brothers do fight now and again.

Janette Ann Smith

I think I would have done, if I had a brother like Harry, I’m surprised he hadn't done it before 2019

Janet Fallon

OMG , how embarrassing and Harry served in the armed forces

Jill Walmsley

Typical Brothers having a good scrap

Caryl Metcalfe Mackinnon

Happens in quite a lot of families - but who don’t get paid for it. At least it shows they’re not ‘stuffed shirts’.

Frances Greenwood