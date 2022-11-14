Launching in 25 stores across the North West of England, Yorkshire and North Wales, including five in Lancashire (Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Burnley and Lancaster), the new service allows customers to shop online from an extensive range of kids’ products, before collecting in their nominated store on their chosen day.

What products are available?

The trial will allow customers to shop up to 2,000 items across baby, kids and decorative nursery products and toys, with hundreds of new items exclusive to Click + Collect. This includes essentials such as multipacks of bestselling products, as well as new items from Primark’s licence partners, such as Disney, larger nursery decor and toys.

Primark is launching a trial click and collect service at 25 stories, including 5 in Lancashire.

As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to ranges normally only found in larger flagship stores and customers will have, on average, access to twice as many options than today.

How will it work?

After browsing online and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £15 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Customers will be able to collect their order from a dedicated Click + Collect desk and pay for any other items they’ve picked up in store.

The trial is also looking to minimise excess packaging on the product, using paper wrap bands wherever possible. All orders will be delivered to store in brown paper packaging or cardboard boxes sealed with paper tape (and paper void fillers if required) featuring the new Click + Collect branding and can be easily recycled at home after use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does Primark say?

Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “It’s a very proud moment to see Click + Collect go live in 25 of our stores, including the five in Lancashire.

“Our new Click + Collect service complements our stores, bringing customers more choice with even more convenience, while continuing to offer them the great style and incredible value they already love and expect from Primark. We love our stores, and we really believe that Click + Collect will help to bring more people to the high streets and shopping centres in which they’re located, benefiting everyone in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What else is happening at Primark?

The launch of the Click + Collect trial is the latest new service to join the Primark line-up, as it continues to invest in the instore experience by introducing new partnerships and services in its stores. In August, Primark unveiled a new collaboration with the Vintage Wholesale Company, with ‘WornWell’, a vintage clothing concession, initially launching in three of its stores in Birmingham, Manchester, London. Primark also opened its second instore Greggs cafe in London last month, whilst the reopening of the Belfast Buildings earlier this month saw the launch of the first instore Disney shop.