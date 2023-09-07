Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What is the Purple Flag?

Similar to the Blue Flags scheme for beaches, Purple Flag aims to raise the standard and broaden the appeal of town and city centres around the world between the hours of 5pm to 5am.

Purple Flag status is given to town centres that meet or surpass the standards of excellence in managing the evening and night-time economy, and it has represented the gold standard of such management for almost 15 years.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ Jax Jones performing at Preston's Flag Market,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Purple Flag programme was developed following the Civic Trust’s “Night Vision” report in 2006 and is now managed by the Association of Town & City Management.

What’s Preston’s relationship with the Purple Flag?

Preston was one of the first destinations in the UK to win the award when it was launched in 2011 and has retained it for over a decade.

The city finds itself in good company across the globe with the likes of Sydney, Stockholm and Dublin all holding the Purple Flag, as well as English cities like Liverpool and Leeds.

An image from Prestfest

Preston also remains the only place in Lancashire to hold the prestigious international award, which is only granted following a rigorous application and in-person, overnight assessment.

Why has Preston been accredited again?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston City Centre BID say this national award highlights the city’s blend of hospitality, dining, and culture, all while ensuring the safety and well-being of residents and visitors in the evening and night time economy.

Key successes in Preston's submission include a committed and engaged partnership led by the Business Improvement District (BID), the city’s overall offer, and its constant commitment to safety.

How did local nightclub owners react?

Peter Alexander, owner of Blitz and the BID’s night time economy board member, said: “The city’s night time economy operators work incredibly hard to make Preston a great place to visit.

“This award is, once again, testament to their commitment and a proud moment for them, and the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The BID is committed to working with city centre businesses to ensure we offer a safe and vibrant night time destination and we are thankful to them, and partners, for their ongoing support.

“Being one of the first places in the country to have achieved this award, which is now an international standard, and having maintained it annually, since 2011, is no mean feat.