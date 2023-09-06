Chicken Run sequel: everything we know so far as teaser trailer is released

Watch more videos on Shots!

The 2000 film Chicken Run – written, directed and produced by the Preston born animator – is the highest-grossing stop motion animated film of all time.

There have been reports of a sequel ever since 2018 and finally in January 2022 it was announced that it would be called ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’.

Now that a teaser trailer for the film has been released by Netflix, the Post thought we would fill you in on everything we know so far...

What is the sequel about?

After successfuly escaping from Tweedy’s farm in the first film, the central character Ginger has finally found her dream place – a peaceful island sanctuary where the entire flock can live in harmony, away from the dangers of the human world.

When her and Rocky’s newborn daughter, Molly, enters the world, it seems Ginger has achieved her fairytale ending. That is until they learn that back on the mainland, the entire chicken population is now confronted with a terrible new danger

The film then follows Ginger and her team as they battle to safeguard their freedom, even if means endangering it, by breaking back in…

An image from Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, courtesy of Aardman/Netflix.

How much is Nick Parks involved?

The 64-year-old – who grew up in Penwortham and attended what is now Our Lady's Catholic High School – is down as an executive producer for the sequel, although it has been directed by Sam Fell, and written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell and Rachel Tunnard.

The film is also produced by Aardman Animations, Pathé and StudioCanal.

Who stars in it?

Replacing the previous cast, Westworld and Line of Duty star Thandie Newton plays the role of Ginger; Zachary Levi (Tangled, Chuck) is her American husband Rocky; Harry Potter star David Bradley is Fowler, an elderly rooster; comedian Romesh Ranganathan is Nick, a portly rat; and Daniel Mays (Line of Duty, Code 404) is Fetcher, a rat who is Nick's partner.

Meanwhile Lancashire actress Jane Horrocks will return as Babs, Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton as Bunty, Scottish actress/comedian Lynn Ferguson as Mac and Miranda Richardson (Blackadder, Good Omens) as Mrs. Tweedy, the chickens' former owner who now seeks revenge.

Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) and Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso, Bridget Jones' Baby) will also play new characters Molly and Dr. Fry repectively.

When is it coming out?

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nuggetwill premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 12 2023 and will be released on Netflix on December 15 2023.

What does the teaser trailer show?

The trailer starts with Ginger saying “Last time we broke out of a chicken farm, well this time we’re breaking in” – much to the shock of poor Babs, who faints at the news!

As scenes of the chicken’s heist are displayed, we see a sunbathing Nick declare “It’s an impossible mission” whilst Rocky says “Fire!”

Nick continues "There’s the small matter of this electric fence, the camera driven gun-toting moles” as Rocky flies through the air and comes face to face with the menacing creatures.

Fletcher interrupts to say “and the laser-guided exploding ducks”, followed by a scene of Rocky finding that out for himself – with Nick concluding “that place is impenetrable” and Fletcher adding “yeah and you can’t get in neither!”

The next scene shows the chickens marching out, Armageddon style, as Ginger declares “Ok everyone, it’s go time” and Babs replies “It’s alright, I went before we left.”