One of Preston’s biggest mosques is throwing its doors open this month for all the community to visit.

While tours of the Masjid-e-Salaam have taken place throughout the year, the event on November 12 will also mark the start of Interfaith Week, taking place across the country.

This is the Islamic education centre set to open across the road from Masjid-e-Salaam

From 1pm to 4pm guests will be able to visit the mosque in Watling Street Road for guided tours, to observe afternoon communal prayer at 3.30pm, take part in a question and answer session, and enjoy refreshments.

Masjid e Salaam Mosque, Watling Street Road, Fulwood.

There will also be an exhibition looking at the Holy Lands.

Nadeem Ashfaq of the Light Foundation, which is running the event, said: “It’s a stunning building, and we’ve had so many people telling us they want to attend.

"We wanted to do this as it’s at the beginning of Interfaith Week, but also because of the events happening in Israel and Palestine. It’s very unfortunate, because Islamaphobia and Antisemitism seems to be on the rise.

"It’s a great opportunity to discuss what’s going on and for people to get to know the Muslim community more.”

To reserve your attendance, call or message 07794949217.

Background to Masjid-e-Salaam mosque

The mosque, which has 315 prayer spaces, an IT centre and classrooms, has been built on the site of the former Park Hotel and officially opened in 2016.

Preston Muslim Society battled for four years to win planning consent for the building.

The plans were initially accepted by Preston Council in 2007, only to be rejected months later because planners were concerned about road safety issues and the building’s impact on the conservation area.

A revised application was granted in 2008, but that too was later thrown out after changes were made. The Muslim Society took the fight to a planning appeal.

Planning inspector Louise Crosby decided after a two-day hearing that the building could go ahead, ruling: “The proposal would respect the character and appearance of the Fulwood Conservation Area and not be prejudicial to highway or pedestrian safety.”