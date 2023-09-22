News you can trust since 1886
Preston's JD Gym announces it will soon be open 24/7 - and you will need a QR code to get in

A Preston gym has announced it will soon be opening around the clock.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
JD Gyms in Tustin Court, will be open 24 hours a day from September 26.

It made the announcement on it’s social media sites this week, with important changes to entrance announced.

What are the changes?

This gym has had several different names over the years, and is now run by JD. On Google Reviews it scores 4.5 out of 5. One customer said: "Nice gym. Plenty of machines, good location and the cleanest changing rooms I have ever seen."
The announcement said: “JD Gyms Preston will be open 24/7 from the 26th September.

"Soon you'll have extra flexibility to fit workouts around other commitments and stay on track with your goals!

“Don’t forget, once we become 24/7, entry to the gym will be via QR code ONLY

“Please make sure you download the JD Gyms app on your smartphone now so you’re ready for the launch.”

Members visit the gym as many times as they like per day, but can only use their QR code once. To enter the gym again, they will need to press the green button at the turnstiles and a member the team will let them in.

Unstaffed hours?

Members have reacted excitedly to the news, calling it Preston’s ‘ultimate gym’ and others saying it will tempt them to return to the gym.

Though some have questioned what safety measures will be in place for someone who might be going in on their own at night.

No information has been made public on whether there will be unmanned times at the Preston site, but JD Gyms responded to the member with a link to safety measures on ‘unstaffed hours’.

This outlines gym rules, asks people to train with friends if possible, and to know the equipment.

