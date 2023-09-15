Preston has been named as one of the UK cities most interested in personal training.

A new study by Mirafit.co.uk gathered data on searches for personal trainers and fitness trainers in each UK city and then compared the results against each place’s population to discover which one is most interested in finding a personal trainer.

Preston came in eighth with a population of 147,617 and 890.82 searches for personal training per 100,000 residents.

Chester comes at the top of the list with 1,140 average searches per 100,000 people each month.

The most popular terms are “personal trainer near me” and “online personal trainer”.

Preston has the highest number of pools relative to its population, with eight pools per 100,000 residents. It also has 42 gyms per 100,000 people, the sixth-highest of any city.

With this in mind, we have taken a look at some of the gyms across Preston and have listed some of the top-rated places, according to Google Reviews.

1 . Total Fitness, Strand Road This well-established large gym rates as 4.2 out of 5, based on 473 Google Reviews. One said: "Best gym around! I’ve been going here for about a month now and I’ve never enjoyed a gym so much! Great facilities, always clean and super friendly staff. Love it!" Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Ultraflex Gym, Shelley Road UltraFlex scores an impressive 4.8 out of 5. One customer said: "Fantastic gym , friendly atmosphere and value for money." Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . JD Gym, Tustin Court, Preston This gym has had several different names over the years, and is now run by JD. On Google Reviews it scores 4.5 out of 5. One customer said: "Nice gym. Plenty of machines, good location and the cleanest changing rooms I have ever seen." Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Fitcess, Raglan Street This gym achieves 4.9 out of 5 from 37 reviewers. One said: "Fitcess is a family and everyone is made to feel very welcome and join in as much or as little as they wish." Photo: Google Photo Sales