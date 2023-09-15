Personal trainer near me: Preston in the top 10 UK cities most interested in personal training - here's 11 of the best gyms according to Google Reviews
A new study by Mirafit.co.uk gathered data on searches for personal trainers and fitness trainers in each UK city and then compared the results against each place’s population to discover which one is most interested in finding a personal trainer.
Preston came in eighth with a population of 147,617 and 890.82 searches for personal training per 100,000 residents.
Chester comes at the top of the list with 1,140 average searches per 100,000 people each month.
The most popular terms are “personal trainer near me” and “online personal trainer”.
Preston has the highest number of pools relative to its population, with eight pools per 100,000 residents. It also has 42 gyms per 100,000 people, the sixth-highest of any city.
With this in mind, we have taken a look at some of the gyms across Preston and have listed some of the top-rated places, according to Google Reviews.