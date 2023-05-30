Each month, the Lancashire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) release a list of enforcement sites where mobile speed vans will be located, helping motorists drive at an appropriate and safe speed within designated limits. Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre. Cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

The LRSP will aim to visit the following list of locations in June:

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden.

Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for June

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford.

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk.

A59 Longton By Pass (50mph), Hutton.

A59 Liverpool Rd Outside Howick C Of E Primary School (40mph) Eastbound.

A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff.

A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys.

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall.

A49 Preston Road (30mph), Coppull.

A680 Blackburn Road (30mph), Acre/Haslingden.

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall.

B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green.

B6241 Tom Benson Way (40 Mph), Preston.

A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury.

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton.

A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton.

A6 Garstang Rd, From LFRS Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston.

B6243 Lower Lane (30mph), Longridge.

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham.

A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall.

B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh.

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton.

A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe.

B6243 Longridge Rd (30mph), Preston.

A584 Preston New Rd From Blackpool Rd To Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph), Freckleton.

A681 Bocholt Way (30mph), Rawtenstall.

Speed Management

A582 Golden Way (50mph), Penwortham.

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph).

M65, Between Junctions 7 & 8 (50mph), Altham Lane (Mobile) East Bound Temporary Road Works.

James Towers Way (40mph), Broughton

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley

Garstang Road East/Moonstone Crescent (30mph) Poulton-Le-Fylde.

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston.

A5105 Coastal Rd (30mph), Hest Bank.

Coppull Moor Lane (30mph), Coppull.

Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale.

Holcombe Rd (30mph), Helmshore.

B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys.

B5246 Holmeswood Road (30mph), Rufford.

Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton.

Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth.

Blacksnape Road, Nr Playing Fields (30mph), Blacksnape.

Pole Lane (30mph), Darwen (Mobile).

Motorways

M6.

M55.

M61.

What will happen if you are caught speeding?

Speed limits are set for a reason and exceeding them is illegal. The minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three points added to your licence. Receiving 12 or more points within three years may disqualify you from driving. If you’re a newly qualified driver and receive six points during the first two years after passing your test, your licence will automatically be cancelled (revoked). To get it back you’ll need to apply and pay for a new provisional licence and pass both theory and practical tests again.

What do I need to do if I receive a letter for speeding?