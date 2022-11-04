The Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library is celebrating retaining its National Portfolio Status (NPO) status for 2023 – 26. Awarded by the Arts Council, National Portfolio Organisations are leaders in their areas, with a collective responsibility to protect and develop our national arts and cultural ecology. The Arts Council have also awarded a further three years of funding with a grant of £687,420. Three more years of funding will provide further opportunities to build an improved, stronger sector by better enabling creative partnerships to flourish, while delivering excellence in arts in culture.

What does Preston City Council say?

Councillor Peter Kelly, Preston City Council Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure Services, said: “The team at the Harris and Preston City Council are delighted about the generous grant awarded from Arts Council England. We are enormously grateful for their continued funding which will support the programme of fantastic and varied events and activities around the City of Preston while the building is closed for the transformational Harris Your Place capital project. The money will support more opportunities for community engagement and realise our ambition to reach new audiences and remain a vibrant heart of this wonderful city.’’

Harris Museum and Art Gallery

What is happening about the Harris Museum?

Currently closed for capital works, the Harris is working within the City of Preston to provide an influential and creative programme of activities within the community. The Harris aims to inspire people of all ages to engage with the world around them through art, history, culture and science. This significant investment from Arts Council England will allow for further development of the core activity planning programme, producing a greater offering for audiences, particularly targeting young people and families.

Alex O’Toole, Chair of Arts Lancashire, said: “We are thrilled that The Harris Museum, Art Gallery and Library in Preston will retain their NPO status for 2023 – 26. “It recognises the major contribution that The Harris makes to the cultural life of Lancashire and it’s a tribute to their commitment to excellence in developing and delivering creative engagement programmes connected to their unique collections of art and historical objects.”

Preston Awakens exhibition, part of Preston Live Arts Festival at Harris Museum, Preston. Artist Beth Wise with art work Stretch.