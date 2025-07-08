Prestonians were shocked on Monday morning to see that the world famous Gallagher brothers visited a local ice-cream parlour.

The iconic Manchester band Oasis last week kicked off their highly anticipated reunion tour with two nights in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday.

Before heading back to their hometown for five nights at Heaton Park next week, it looks like brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher made a pitstop in Preston.

Tootsies Ice Cream Parlour & Coffee Shop on Liverpool Road shared a photo of the pair tucking into an ice-cream outside much much to the delight of users online.

In the caption, the family owned business, which has been running for two decades, wtote: “These 2 brothers came in today for some Tootsies Champagne Superconas!”

After they had their fun however, Tootsies finally revealed the image was after all AI generated.

Carrie Tootell, who co-owns the store alonside her mother Karen Donaldson, told the Post: “It was just a joke to lighten up a boring Monday morning! The Gallagher brothers are topical at the moment on social media with their tour kicking off over the weekend and we didn’t expect people to take it seriously. It was an AI generated image that I did on my phone for a joke with my mum which we then decided to share on our socials”.

Carrie continued: “Customers loved it! We were getting lots of interaction- which is rare on a Monday morning- most laughing faces and people laughing along with us commenting song names etc.

“After an hour or so we started getting people taking it more serious congratulating us on having the brothers at our shop! This is when we put an edit on the post explaining that it is an AI generated image and the brothers have not visited us in real life.

“The brothers are in Manchester this weekend so Noel and Liam if you are reading this, feel free to come and see us for real!”

When asked what ice-cream flavours the brothers would be, the Tootsies co-owner said: “Mmm that’s an interesting question. I would say Liam would be a chocolate/chilli Ice cream as he seems like a confident, nice guy with a bit of a fiery temper!

“Noel seems like the calmer one of the two brothers so maybe a Lemon Meringue - again quite strong in character with a bite to his personality!

Tootsies manager Tanya Hodgson and Jimmy Mallett. | submit

Although the Gallaghers did not actually pay a visit to Tootsies, the Preston firm is no stranger to celebrity customers.

TV presenter Jimmy Mallet once stopped off for an ice-cream whilst doing a charity bike ride.

Tootsies also says that Benidorm actress Sherrie Hewson used to be a regular at their Chorley store whilst they often get footballers in store from Liverpool FC and Preston North End.