15 Lancashire restaurants, cafes & takeaways with new food hygiene ratings

By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 11:00 BST

15 businesses from across Lancashire have been handed new hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 23 Lancashire businesses (all the below ratings were published between July 1 and July 2):

1. Food Hygiene Ratings July 1/2

Rated 4 star on May 27

2. Costa Coffee at Platform 4 in Lancaster Railway Station, Westbourne Road, Lancaster

Rated 4 star on May 27 | Google Maps

Rated 3 stars on June 2.

3. Palma Cafe at 16-20 Central Drive, Blackpool

Rated 3 stars on June 2. | Google Maps

Rated 4 stars on June 3.

4. Golden Wok at 15 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool

Rated 4 stars on June 3. | Google Maps

