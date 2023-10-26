Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘Mother’ mural designed by artist Shaun Sharpe appeared on the side of Hogarths gin bar on Church Street in July but an oversight by the owners of the Grade II-listed property meant that the depiction - of a woman cradling a lamb - did not have the green light from Preston City Council’s planning department.

A retrospective application for approval was later submitted and granted much to the delights of Mother fans.

Responding to the news that the mural can stay, one person said they couldn’t believe debating whether or not to remove it was even brought into discussion, while another said: “Preston belongs to the people of Preston not the council, put it to the vote from your readers.”

Preston's 'Mother' is here to stay

Happy with the good news others called it the ‘best thing in Church Street’ and that they looked forward to seeing more around the city.

Speaking to the Post about the city council’s decision on Mother, Shawn, who painted it in five days, said that ever since it was completed, “the people of Preston have backed the painting 100 percent.”

He said: “It’s the people that make the city what it is.”