News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Prestonians give their verdict on 'Mother' mural being granted planning permission

Prestonians have voiced their opinion over a popular mural on a listed building being allowed to stay after being granted planning permission.
By Emma Downey
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The ‘Mother’ mural designed by artist Shaun Sharpe appeared on the side of Hogarths gin bar on Church Street in July but an oversight by the owners of the Grade II-listed property meant that the depiction - of a woman cradling a lamb - did not have the green light from Preston City Council’s planning department.

A retrospective application for approval was later submitted and granted much to the delights of Mother fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Responding to the news that the mural can stay, one person said they couldn’t believe debating whether or not to remove it was even brought into discussion, while another said: “Preston belongs to the people of Preston not the council, put it to the vote from your readers.”

Preston's 'Mother' is here to stayPreston's 'Mother' is here to stay
Preston's 'Mother' is here to stay
Most Popular

Happy with the good news others called it the ‘best thing in Church Street’ and that they looked forward to seeing more around the city.

Read More
Kaiser Chiefs bringing April 2024 UK tour to Lancashire

Speaking to the Post about the city council’s decision on Mother, Shawn, who painted it in five days, said that ever since it was completed, “the people of Preston have backed the painting 100 percent.”

He said: “It’s the people that make the city what it is.”

He has also completed a second mural on the side of the Northern Way pub on Friargate - and he hopes the city will eventually boast a whole trail of them.

Related topics:PrestonGrade II