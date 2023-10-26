Kaiser Chiefs bringing April 2024 UK tour to Lancashire

From the recently released single Feeling Alright, co-written with Nile Rodgers, to horn-laden throwback tune Job Centre Shuffle, it’s an album that’s sure to grab the attention of fans both new and old. Hits such as Ruby, Everyday I Love You Less and Less and Never Miss A Beat have cemented the Leeds band a place among the UK’s all-time greats.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

On the band’s new single, Ricky Wilson said: “On the first day with Nile Rodgers, he said ‘what have you got?’ We searched through some jams we had and this was a song that stood out to him. The band loved playing it round and round, and it must be fun to play but we never really knew where it would find a home. Nile turned out to be the best estate agent and found it a home almost immediately. He also brought in Amir, who turned out to be our housemate for the entire record. A good place to start!”