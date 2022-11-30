Semi-permanent make-up technician Liza Hindle, 32, from Blackpool Road, Lea, has etched a permanent mark on the beauty industry after deciding to do things a bit different. After renting a beauty space for 10 months she decided rather than paying weekly fees it would be more beneficial to set up her own shop, or rather log cabin. Eighteen months later this decision has paid off as she will now attend the awards ceremony next year. Liza who has two sons - Lenny, five, and Milo, four, who both attend St Bernard's Primary School, said the idea came about after she had her own eyebrows tattooed and fell in love with the self confidence it gave her.

She said: "I thought I want to do that for other people. We were living down south at the time so I did my training there with well-known eyebrow artist Gemma Henderson who has won awards. We moved to Preston the month after I done my training as that is where my husband is from and I rented out a salon for a few months but I found it quite hard getting clients so I decided to then train in lip blush so I could offer more semi-permanent make up treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liza Hindle's beauty business has been selected as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 representing Preston

"After doing the eyebrows and the lip blush I decided I wanted to add an eyelash treatment and so I went to train in eyelash extensions at the iLashed Academy in Preston and that's when I decided it wasn't financially beneficial renting out a salon so my husband and I decided to buy a log cabin which he built at the bottom of the garden and it's just taken off from there really. We travel around a lot with Martin's job as he works in the military so I decided he owed me one. I ordered the log cabin online and it only took him a week to build."

Liza who also works as a part-time nursery nurse at Kids Planet in Fulwood, added: "I love doing semi-permanent make up as it is so nice to see the confidence that you are giving to the person when they look in the mirror after their treatment. Another favourite part of my job is that it is very therapeutic carrying out treatments and that clients have become my friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had only been in the industry for 18 months and I thought I have already achieved so much so I thought I would submit some of my work to the UK Hair and Beauty Awards. I didn't think I would hear anything from it with it being such a big event and not being in the industry for that long so to be selected as a finalist representing Preston is amazing. I can't wait to go to the awards."

The awards ceremony will be held next April in Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liza hard at work

If you would like to book in for a treatment you can visit her website HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before and after = restoring women's confidence

Where dreams come true - Liza's purpose-built, beauty treatment log cabin

Advertisement Hide Ad