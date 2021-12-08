Preston veteran's charity Dig In receives nearly £10,000 from Morrisons

Morrisons Riversway Preston have today donated £9440 to Dig In North West, to help the veteran charity complete its latest project.

Based at Ashton Park in Preston, Dig In is a not for profit organisation made up of ex-military personnel, who provide support for fellow veterans experiencing any form of combat related mental injury.

This funding will be going towards completing the extension work on their walled military garden, which has offered a space for armed veterans to garden, woodwork and socialise for nearly a decade.

Veteran's charity Dig In North West received a check of over £9000 from Morrisons Riversway Preston today.

Bob Grant, a project officer at Dig In, said: “It’s fantastic news for us, it’ll help us finish the development we’re doing at the back of our woodworking shed so this time next year, it will be all completed.

“We leased a piece of land from the council, it’s a bit rough at the minute but we’ve just started clearing it, and we’re going to level it, fence it off, put some raised beds in it with a pergola running through it and we’re going to have a shed at the back so people can come and use it as a meeting place.

“We have a lot of people asking us if we have a room to speak to clients in, so we thought this shed would be an ideal place, it’s a calm environment, it will be peaceful and obviously there’s a garden around them.

Based in a walled garden at Ashton Park, Dig In offers support for ex and serving military personnel.

“So the money’s a fantastic boost and I’d also like to give my thanks to Sue [from Morrisons] for all the cream cakes!”

The funding has come from the Morrisons Foundation, which Dig In applied for after being encouraged to do so by Susan Armstrong, the Community Champion for Morrisons Riversway Preston, who has worked with Dig In in a professional and personal capacity for over a year.

Susan, who attends Dig In's fortnightly sessions which are open to the general public, said: “About 12 months ago, Dig In had a break in, so this lady came down wanting to buy some kettles and microwaves because they’d been stolen, so we donated, and I went up to see them and it all stemmed from there, I’ve supported them and worked with them ever since.

“They’re such a great bunch of blokes, they'll do anything for you, you can have a right good banter with them, and they've all been involved in the services so they’ve all seen a lot, but they don't talk about it when we're there, they just know what each of them have done.

Dig In's walled garden offers an oasis for veterans to garden, relax, and do woodwork.

"Plus the things that they've made, like the things they do for schools or the things that they sell, such as reindeers at the moment and little Thomas soldiers for poppy day, are absolutely brilliant, and it's all for charity, so I'm glad people are starting to know more about the things they do."

As well as the Morrisons Foundation contribution, yesterday, Dig In announced they are one of over 2000 organisations to have received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which will also help them to expand their services.

The veterans garden is open from Monday to Thursday from 9.00am to 4pm to those currently serving in the armed forces or those who have finished serving, although select events are open to the public.

To find out more about Dig In, you can visit their full website here.