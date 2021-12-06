Preston charity replaces Roebuck Primary School's mud kitchen after it was destroyed
The schools outdoor classroom had been ruined in September, but numerous local volunteers offered their help.
Preston based charity, Dig In North West have built a new mud kitchen for Roebuck Primary School in Ashton-on-Ribble, after its previous one was destroyed by vandals.
Back in September, the Post reported on the school's shock after returning from the summer holidays to find their outdoor play area and mud kitchen smashed into bits.
Following an appeal by Here from Humanity's Chris Murray, Dig In North West was one of the local organisations who had offered their services, and last week they delivered the mud kitchen to the school, ready for the children to enjoy again.
Bob Grant, a project officer at Dig In said: "We've been broken into so many times ourselves so when we saw what happened, it just touched us, so that's why we did it, it's for the kids, they don't deserve that.
"We always try and give back to the community when we can, we've made mud kitchens before for other schools, and when we saw that we were like right let's make them a new one so that's what we did. We handed it over last week and they were chuffed to bits, and that gives us payback as well, so I hope the kids enjoy it.
"We were just happy to do it for them, as long as they're happy, we're happy!"
Dig In North West is a not for profit organisation made up of ex-military personnel, who provide support for fellow veterans experiencing any form of combat related mental injury.
As well as Dig In, the Preston drainage company, We Clear Blockages, also donated £200 to help with the repair work of the outside classroom, whilst other local volunteers helped clear the area following the damage.
Headteacher of Roebuck Primary School, Mrs Alexander-Steele, commented: "As a school we were overwhelmed by the all the generosity of everyone in the community after the recent vandalism of our school's outdoor classroom.
"The Mud Kitchen, kindly made and delivered by Dig In @ Ashton Park, was wonderful and I cannot wait for the children to enjoy this area again. I cannot express our gratitude enough for their extremely kind gesture.
"I would also like to thank both We Clear Blockages and Chorley Oak for their very kind donations along with Chris Murray from Community Owned H.F.H CIC for all his hard work. Thank you to everyone who has helped along the way in making this area better than what we could have ever hoped for."