A Lancashire train station has come out on top for being the worst in the UK for cancellations.

Researchers at TonerGiant analysed the top 100 busiest train and tube stations across the UK, to identify where commuters are experiencing the most cancellations. The top 10 worst train stations in the UK for cancellations found that 90 per cent are in the north.

Operated by Avanti West Coast, Preston railway station was found to be the worst station across the UK for cancellations, with 14 per cent of all trains passing through the station being cancelled. It is the UK’s 56th busiest train station, having 14,250 passengers a day, and during the peak time of 6pm-7pm, 1 in 10 trains are cancelled.

Weather conditions, strikes or rail maintenance are all reasons as to why so many of us experience cancelled trains, but seeing as though 24 per cent of Brits use public transport for their daily commute, railway reliability has become a growing concern for many commuters.

Manchester Oxford Road ranks second for cancellations, closely followed by Huddersfield, in which both stations have 11 per cent of trains being cancelled.

Others were as follows:

Manchester Victoria - 10 per cent.

York – 8 per cent.

Liverpool Lime Street – 8 per cent.

Manchester Piccadilly – 7 per cent.

Willesden Junction – 7 per cent.

Newcastle – 7 per cent.

Sheffield – 6 per cent.

Commenting on the findings, Stuart Deavall from TonerGiant, said: “Many Brits have come to welcome the working from home lifestyle. So much so, our recent survey has found that 24 per cent of would like to work fully remote and it’s no surprise as to why. Working from home allows workers to save money, enjoy a flexible work-life balance, still have all of their office supplies at home and, most importantly, saves them from the dread of a cancelled train.