James Kirby, 36, will be tabbing 154 miles in 48 hours from Friday, March 10 to Sunday 12 to raise funds for the Armed Forces charity SSAFA2 in memory of his late mother Denise Kirby, 59, who passed away in March 2021 after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and spending two days in Southport and Formby Hospital. The military corporal told the Post that she had suffered a life of physical difficulties and immobility that led to her legs being amputated. He will also be be carrying a 59 lbs– one pound for each year of her life. He will also be donating to Healthier Heroes CIC and Blesma (Limbless Veterans) charities.

He is currently based in Episkopi, Cyprus, and has served some 10 years with 1st Battalion The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment. With the regiment’s motto: “Nec Aspera Terrent" ("Difficulties be Damned"), he more than lives by, having fallen on hard times and finding himself homeless for three years after quitting the Army – re-joining in 2015 – following the suicide of his father and then the hospitalisation of his mother.

Although the second year running that James will be taking on his self-set challenge - having previously marched from the Flag Market to ITC Catterick and back in full uniform to raise £8,100 for a limbless veterans charity, James acknowledges that it is going to be tough, both emotionally and physically, but that memories of his mother will keep him going – and he is hoping other units posted to Cyprus will join him for at least part of his epic tab.

All of James' hard work and perseverance has not fallen under the radar as he has previously been nominated for the Armed Forces Hero Award, Best of Lancashire Awards in 2021 and also reached the final 10 selection stages in the Amplifon Awards for the Brave Britons 2021 Coronavirus Hero category.

"She was the bravest and most courageous woman I have ever met”

He told the Post: "Getting this recognition wasn't my intention. I did the walk to sort my head out and get better mentally as well as raising money to give people a better chance in life. I was in Catterick training recruits when I was told my mother wasn’t going to make it. Catterick to home is 154 miles, so that’s why I’m running that distance. As for doing it in 48 hours, well, I got the news on March 10 and she fought so hard for 48 hours before passing on the 12th. She was the bravest and most courageous woman I have ever met."

James' late mother Denise Kirby, 59, who he describes as the "bravest and most courageous woman" he has ever met

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity is a trusted source of practical, emotional, and financial support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need.

To support James and donate to his challenge CLICK HERE.

James pictured on one of his many long distance charity walks

