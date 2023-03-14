Corporal James Kirby walked 154 miles in 48-hours over the weekend in full kit around Cyprus where he is currently stationed and where he was also based when he found out his mum Denise, 59, had passed away after a Covid-19 battle on March 12, 2021. He also carried 59lbs in weight to signify one pound for each year of her life.

March for Denise was set up in memory of his mum who had both her legs amputated and died from coronavirus. He has now raised over £4,000 of his £6,000 goal which will be split between three charities – Armed Forces charity SSAFA2, Healthier Heroes CIC and Blesma (Limbless Veterans). The military corporal told the Post that she had suffered a life of physical difficulties and immobility that led to her legs being amputated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Kirby has walked 154 miles in 48 hours from Friday, March 10 to Sunday 12 to raise funds for the Armed Forces charity SSAFA2 in memory of his late mum Denise Kirby

Speaking of his mum, he said: “I was in Catterick training recruits when I was told my mother wasn’t going to make it. Catterick to home is 154 miles, so that’s why I’m running that distance. As for doing it in 48 hours, well, I got the news on March 10 and she fought so hard for 48 hours before passing on the 12th. She was the bravest and most courageous woman I have ever met."

Having fallen on hard times and being left homeless for three years after quitting the Army and re-joining in 2015 following the suicide of his father and then the hospitalisation of his mother, James is no stranger to challenging himself to gruelling walks having previously marched from the Flag Market to ITC Catterick and back in full uniform to raise £8,100 for a limbless veterans charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of his his hard work and perseverance was recognised and he was nominated for the Armed Forces Hero Award, Best of Lancashire Awards in 2021 and also reached the final 10 selection stages in the Amplifon Awards for the Brave Britons 2021 Coronavirus Hero category.

If you would like to make a donation CLICK HERE.

James also carried 59lbs on his back as a symbol of one pound for every year of his mum's life