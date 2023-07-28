The Preston Explorer Scouts set off from Deepdale Stadium, heading for the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea as part of a 40-strong contingent from West Lancashire.

They will spend three weeks in SaeManGeum and Seoul, South Korea, joining more than 40,000 Scouts from all over the world for the 25th World Scout Jamboree.

Abbey, 17, Emily, Lydia, both 16, and 17-year-old William were chosen from a pool of 17 applicants from Preston to take part in this year’s event.

Preston Scouts (from left) William, Abbey, Emily and Lydia are heading off to the World Jamboree in South Korea. Picture courtesy Preston & District Scouts

They will join 36 other young people and four adult Leaders from Blackpool, Chorley, Fylde, Lonsdale, Ormskirk, South Ribble and Wyre as the West Lancashire Unit of the UK contingent.

Abbey has been working towards this event since 2019. She said: “I attended a talk from people who had been on the last World Jamboree in the USA, and I knew it was something I would love to be part of. I’m so excited that it’s finally here and can’t wait to get there!”

The theme for the 2023 event is “Draw your Dream”. With a wide and varied programme, Scouts from across the world will explore ideas such as global citizenship, sustainability, and the future of science and technology.

The four Preston Scouts - William, Abbey, Emily and Lydia - held a fund-raising cake sale to help pay for their trip to the World Jamboree in South Korea. Picture courtesy Preston & District Scouts

Abbey added: “As well as the Jamboree itself, we have five days in Seoul, the capital city. We will visit the demilitarised zone and learn about the history of Korea.

“It’s such a different country and culture to the UK. I’m looking forward to trying the food, visiting a theme park called Everland, and meeting people from across the world.”

Clare Kennedy, spokesperson for Preston & District Scouts, said: “40,000 young people from across the world are going on a unique adventure, and four Explorer Scouts from Preston are lucky enough to be part of it. They will experience amazing new things, make new friends and share lifelong memories.

“We’re so proud of them.”