22 light-hearted scenes of Preston scouts to bring back fun memories from the 80s, 90s and 00s

Preston has a thriving scouting community and these photos are a throwback to the days of the 90s and 00s.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

Awards, Gang Shows, charity events, fun days and new scout huts dominated the decade. You might recognise someone… READ MORE: Look back at Preston Brownies through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: You know you’re from Preston if you’ve done most of these things. MORE MEMORIES: Films and TV shows that were filmed in Lancashire

1. Preston scouts

Adventure was the theme for the 1st Middleforth Cubs Scouts and Beavers at Penwortham Gala in 2009

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Preston scouts

Scouts collect litter from the Flag Market for a pre-Christmas clear up in 1989

Photo: Archive

3. Preston scouts

Michael Denoual, of 1st Broughton Scouts, enjoyed his birthday trying some archery at the scouts County Rally held at Waddecar Scout Camp, Beacon Fell in 2003

Photo: David Hurst

4. Preston scouts

Scouts from 2nd Walton-le-Dale Scout Group cleaned up litter and rubbish from Cockshott Woods in Bamber Bridge in 2008

Photo: Mike Inkley

