The 10-year-old from Preston has been named as the kids world record holder for the fastest time to crack the fiendishly difficult puzzle.

With a impressive time of 30.66 seconds to solve and colour align the cube, Jack Brierley, who was nine at the time, beat off stiff competition to be crowned a kids world record holder for the fastest time to complete a Rubik's cube in the age category seven to nine – beating the previous record of 37 seconds.

Incredibly, Jack who attends St Andrews C of E Primary School, only seriously started ‘speedcubing’ last summer - thanks to a gift from his grandmother.

10-year-old Jack Brierley from Preston has been awarded the fastest Rubik's cube master in the seven to nine year olds

But he quickly ‘picked up the pieces’ and become so proficient he entered a competition in September 2022 on a website called Kids World Records and completed the challenge on Monday, November 14, and was given the news earlier this month that he was the new champion.

Jack said: “I knew I could do the Rubik’s cube challenge and I thought what if I sign up to try and beat the world record. I am very happy to have been crowned the world record holder. I practised lots and watched some YouTube videos to help.”

Proud mother Nichola Pool, 35, said: “He has been very dedicated with solving the Rubik’s cube and has spent a lot of time trying to beat his time. When he saw there was a record he could beat he was very determined and was positive that he would succeed. I am very proud of him.”

His father Tom added: "He has been practising since last summer so to have won and hold the record in the fastest seven to nine year old category, he is buzzing."

10-year-old Jack can master a Rubik's cube in just 30 seconds

The ambitious youngster now has plans to tackle even more challenges. He added: "I would like to try and master different types of Rubik’s cubes and try to get faster at solving them.”

What is the Rubik’s cube and where did it originate?

The Rubik's Cube is a 3-D combination puzzle originally invented in 1974 by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Ernő Rubik.

'Speedcuber' Jack

The Rubik’s cube—a 3x3x3 cube of mixed colored blocks—has been perplexing users since it was created in the 1970s. Solving it is difficult enough, but "speedcubers," or those who solve the cube at breakneck speeds, have renewed interest in how to solve a Rubik’s cube for people around the world.

How do you solve a Rubik's Cube?

Step 1: Create White Cross. Begin by holding the cube with the white face up.

Step 2: Solve White Corners.

Step 3: Solve Middle Layer.

Step 4: Create Yellow Cross.

Step 5: Swap Yellow Edges in Top Layer.

Step 6: Position Yellow Corners.

Step 7: Solve Final Layer Corners.

What is the hardest type of Rubik's cube to solve?