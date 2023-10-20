Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Catherine's Santa Dash will return once again to raise funds for the hospice. The annual four-mile festive run, jog or walk will take place on Sunday, December 10, from Preston Docks.

The popular family fun run will also have plenty going on at the Ribble Pilot pub for all ages to enjoy.

It’s £15 for adults and £10 for children, which includes your Santa suit, a medal, and a tasty treat at the finish line.

The St Catherine's Santa Dash is back at Preston Docks on Sunday, December 10

St Catherine’s Hospice cares for patients and families across Chorley, Preston and South Ribble who are affected by life-shortening conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

However, it costs around £10m per year to run the hospice, as around one third of it comes from NHS funding and the rest is raised local community fundraising.