News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Preston Santa Dash: Everything you need to know - and don’t forget the dog

Preston will soon be taken over by a sea of ‘Santas’ and all in the name of charity.
By Emma Downey
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

St Catherine's Santa Dash will return once again to raise funds for the hospice. The annual four-mile festive run, jog or walk will take place on Sunday, December 10, from Preston Docks.

The popular family fun run will also have plenty going on at the Ribble Pilot pub for all ages to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s £15 for adults and £10 for children, which includes your Santa suit, a medal, and a tasty treat at the finish line.

The St Catherine's Santa Dash is back at Preston Docks on Sunday, December 10The St Catherine's Santa Dash is back at Preston Docks on Sunday, December 10
The St Catherine's Santa Dash is back at Preston Docks on Sunday, December 10
Most Popular
Read More
Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams: Preston Afghanistan refugee who stole the sh...

St Catherine’s Hospice cares for patients and families across Chorley, Preston and South Ribble who are affected by life-shortening conditions like cancer, motor neurone disease and heart failure.

However, it costs around £10m per year to run the hospice, as around one third of it comes from NHS funding and the rest is raised local community fundraising.

To sign up for the St Catherine’s Hospice Santa Dash click HERE.

Related topics:PrestonSt CatherineNHS