Preston's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Two roads in Preston will be closed this week

• M6, from 8pm March 6 to 8pm May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to 33, Lane closures for Installation of new infrastructure.

• M55, from 7am September 30 2019 to 6am June 21 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M55 eastbound and westbound,, junction 1 - three, Various lane closures, carriageway closures, closure of M6, junction 32 southbound, exit slip and narrow lanes, For new construction of new junction.