French restaurant Bistrot Pierre located at The Church, Fishergate, is serving up the deal which will be available all day from Monday to Friday. The Dine Out for £10 menu will be available all-day Monday to Friday, from January 3 to February 13 and will include a main dish, with a starter and dessert added for just £2.50 per course. Guests will also be given the option to upgrade to three courses for just £15, with customer favourites including honey glazed pork medallions, and 'Veganuary' dishes such as the cauliflower and chickpea curry on the menu. If you fancy a drink with your meal, the three-course Menu Pierre, including a complimentary glass of signature Cuvée 22 wine, a pint of Biére 94 or a soft drink for £22.95, will also be available during January.

Nick White, CEO of Bistrot Pierre said: “January can be a grey month, with little to celebrate, but we want to change that. We are so excited to see our guests back post-Christmas we wanted to give them something affordable to look forward to. Whether it's a casual catch-up over lunch, a special occasion, or a mid-week or weekend dinner, Bistrot Pierre offers a stylish and relaxing environment in which to enjoy affordable French style bistrot dishes freshly prepared by chefs every day."

Bistrot Pierre in Preston is dishing up a £10 meal deal to beat the January Blues

The restaurant is also offering a Christmas initiative and will donate dinners to well-deserving Preston residents, in a first of its kind partnership with Age Concern Central Lancashire. For every Sunday Christmas party booking of six people or more in December, Bistrot Pierre will gift a free Menu Pierre three-course meal to a carer or charity user nominated by Age Concern Central Lancashire, redeemable throughout January 2023.

Established in 1994, the restaurant group opened its first restaurant in Nottingham 27 years ago and currently has 18 bistrots across the UK including Preston, Southport, Leamington Spa and Ilkley, as well as in superb waterside locations in Stratford-upon-Avon, Mumbles, Eastbourne, Weston-super-Mare, Torquay and Plymouth.

One of the dishes includes these mouth-watering pork medallions

