The Christmas initiative by French restaurant Bistrot Pierre will donate dinners to well-deserving Preston residents, in a first of its kind partnership with Age Concern Central Lancashire.

For every Sunday Christmas party booking of six people or more in December, Bistrot Pierre will gift a free Menu Pierre three-course meal to a carer or charity user nominated by Age Concern Central Lancashire, redeemable throughout January 2023.

Inside Bistrot Pierre, Preston

Why Age Concern?

Age Concern Central Lancashire has been chosen for its work helping residents to both live and age well. With services covering everything from providing will services and living with memory concerns or dementia, to activities to reduce loneliness and isolation, the charity has over 40 years’ experience in the region.

“What an excellent idea – we could not be more thrilled to be partnering with Bistrot Pierre”, said Suzanne Carr, chief executive of Age Concern Central Lancashire.

“Age Concern Central Lancashire has a deep-rooted connection to Preston and the county of Lancashire. We were founded here in 1981, and since then have done our upmost to support each and every resident in our region. To be able to partner with a brand that is so invested in the community around it, is just great and we are really looking forward to celebrating together in January.”

