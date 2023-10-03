News you can trust since 1886
Preston restaurant Aven retains 3 AA Rosettes after rebrand from 263

Avenham’s newest restaurant is celebrating after retaining its AA Rosettes following its recent rebrand.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:09 BST- 2 min read
Aven, inside Winckley Stays Camden Place, officially opened on Wednesday, September 27 following the closure of 263 on September 24. It has now confirmed that it has been awarded the same accolade bestowed upon that restaurant earlier this year.

263 was Preston’s first restaurant to ever receive three AA Rosettes and that accolade will continue through the new fine-dining eatery. Aven is overseen by business partners Oli Martin and Alex Blamire who were integral to the success of 263.

The head chef at Aven is Sean Wrest. Wrest was previously head chef at Roots, in York, and led the team to win their Michelin star in 2021. He spent time with two three-star Michelin restaurants - The Fat Duck in Bray and Maaemo in Oslo. Sam Haigh continues at Aven as the venture’s restaurant manager.

Preston restaurant Aven retains 3 AA Rosettes after rebrand from 263.
Sean said: “We are deeply honoured to continue to be recognised by the AA guide, and we will continue to push the boundaries of taste, texture, and presentation to elevate the dining experience for all our patrons."

Aven is the outstanding fine-dining culinary destination in Preston, Lancashire. The dedicated team offers a refined dining experience with tasting menus, wine pairings and exceptional service. With a commitment to excellence, Aven builds upon the legacy of its predecessor, 263 and promises to delight diners with innovative cuisine, sourced from best-in-class suppliers.

Alex Blamire, restaurant director at Aven, said: “We are overjoyed and immensely proud to be awarded 3 AA Rosettes. It’s a testament to the unwavering commitment of our talented chefs, dedicated staff, and the local producers who supply us with the finest ingredients.

Oli Martin, chef director at Aven, said: “This accolade is not just a recognition of our culinary expertise; it mirrors the passion and love we put into every dish we serve. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our patrons for their continuous support. This achievement inspires us to strive for even greater heights in our journey.”

Lunch service available at Aven from Thursday to Saturday from midday to 1.30pm at six courses for £50. The evening menu is available from Wednesday to Saturday from 5.30-9pm at 12 courses for £85. On Wednesday and Thursday, you can specify a reduced evening menu at £55. Roast dinners with chef director Oli Martin are served on the last Sunday of every month.

Aven has now launched its new website and you can make a reservation to dine today.

